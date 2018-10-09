West Vancouver and Abbotsford Police implement 24-hour no pot rule

Municipal police forces around the region are taking a bit of a different approach to pot on the job.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the APD recently finalized its policy.

“The Abbotsford Police Department are prohibiting use of cannabis within 24 hours of your shift,” said Bird.

It’s the same for West Vancouver Police, according to Const. Jeff Palmer.

“The 24 hours requirement applies to safety-sensitive positions, which includes all our sworn officers and it includes any department employee whose duties include operation of a department vehicle,” Palmer said.

By comparison, the Vancouver Police Department dropped a 24-hour abstinence period. Officers instead must arrive for their shift “fit for duty.”

Palmer said it made sense for West Vancouver to implement a no-pot period.

“It’s a clear expectation for employees set out in the 24-hour requirement.”

Delta’s police force says it should have an answer by the end of the week.

As for the RCMP, it’s expected to unveil policy this week which will ask Mounties to stay away from pot for 28 straight days before a shift.