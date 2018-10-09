Napanee OPP apprehend speeding driver, seize several kilograms of marijuana

A driver in a hurry was allegedly pulled over with 44 kilograms of marijuana in his car over the weekend. This happened on the 401 westbound near Tyendinaga Township. Police say the driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. When officers stopped him, they noticed a strong smell of pot emanating from the car.

“When the officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, they could smell marijuana within the vehicle and started asking questions,” says Const. Juliane Porritt with the Napanee OPP.

After investigating further, police say large bags were found in the suspect’s car. The man admitting they were full of marijuana and was arrested after a search of his vehicle.

Inside those larger bags were several small bags which police say were ready for resale. If sold at street value, police say this find is worth more than $176,000, if sold by the kilogram. Const. Porritt says a seizure of this size is not very common for the area.

“It’s a very large bust for this area, and again it comes down to traffic stops and officers being situationally aware,” said Const. Porritt.

The driver, 36-year-old Hongyu Li of Whitby, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and speeding. He appeared in court on Tuesday.