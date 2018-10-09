Mother of New Brunswick hit-and-run victim files lawsuit against driver

The mother of a 22-year-old hit-and-run victim in New Brunswick has filed a civil suit against the accused driver.

Brady Francis was hit by a pickup truck on Feb. 24 after leaving a party in Saint-Charles, N.B., a predominantly francophone town about 12 kilometres south of the Elsipogtog reserve.

His mother, Jessica Perley, filed a statement of claim against Maurice Johnson, who has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Perley’s family seeks unspecified damages including the loss of financial support, funeral expenses and punitive damages.

The claim says that Maurice Johnson failed to maintain proper control of his vehicle, to drive with due care and attention, and to brake in order to avoid a collision.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for mid-January. Johnson will be tried by judge and jury.