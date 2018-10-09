Heatwave brings one last fleeting glimpse of summer to the London area

Some leaves may be turning, but the temperature is still summer-like in London.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 27, but feels more like 35 once you factor in the humidex.

“A massive high pressure ridge that we saw near the end of summer is making one last push which is what we’re seeing today and again tomorrow,” said Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

The hot and humid conditions will continue Wednesday as the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26 degrees.

“When the temperature drops back down, we won’t see another rebound spike in heat until later this month,” said Farnell.

“However, the spike will hover around 18 to 20 degrees, so it won’t be anything like what we’re seeing right now.”

Tuesday’s forecast has the potential to break London’s heat record of 27.2 in October, set at the London International airport in 1949.

Temperatures will fall back down later this week, with a high of 17 on Thursday and 11 on Friday.