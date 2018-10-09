Peterborough County OPP lay 120 charges during Operation Impact

Peterborough County OPP laid more than 120 charges during its Operation Impact long weekend traffic initiative.

The campaign focused on what is called the Big 4: Aggressive driving, alcohol/drug impaired driving, inattentive driving, and a lack of seat belt use.

The fall colours are out and so are our officers. Have a safe holiday weekend. #CKLOPP pic.twitter.com/OkgBzSFji5 — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) October 5, 2018

During the blitz, OPP officers laid the following charges:

6 impaired driving-related charges

2 warn range suspensions

83 speeding charges

1 stunt driving charge

6 seatbelt charges

23 other Highway Traffic Act moving violations

The county detachment said officers responded to 198 calls for services from Friday to Thanksgiving Monday.