Peterborough County OPP lay 120 charges during Operation Impact
Peterborough County OPP laid more than 120 charges during its Operation Impact long weekend traffic initiative.
The campaign focused on what is called the Big 4: Aggressive driving, alcohol/drug impaired driving, inattentive driving, and a lack of seat belt use.
During the blitz, OPP officers laid the following charges:
- 6 impaired driving-related charges
- 2 warn range suspensions
- 83 speeding charges
- 1 stunt driving charge
- 6 seatbelt charges
- 23 other Highway Traffic Act moving violations
The county detachment said officers responded to 198 calls for services from Friday to Thanksgiving Monday.
