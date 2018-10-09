Crime
October 9, 2018 12:40 pm

Peterborough County OPP lay 120 charges during Operation Impact

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterbrough County OPP laid more than 120 charges during Operation Impact on the Thanksgiving weekend.

CHEX News file
A A

Peterborough County OPP laid more than 120 charges during its Operation Impact long weekend traffic initiative.

The campaign focused on what is called the Big 4: Aggressive driving, alcohol/drug impaired driving, inattentive driving, and a lack of seat belt use.

READ MORE: 3 dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on collision near Port Perry: OPP

During the blitz, OPP officers laid the following charges:

  • 6 impaired driving-related charges
  • 2 warn range suspensions
  • 83 speeding charges
  • 1 stunt driving charge
  • 6 seatbelt charges
  • 23 other Highway Traffic Act moving violations

The county detachment said officers responded to 198 calls for services from Friday to Thanksgiving Monday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Distracted Driving
Impaired Driving
Operation Impact
Peterborough County
Peterborough County OPP
Seatbelt
Stunt driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News