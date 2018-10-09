Crime
Whitby man charged after more than 40 kg of marijuana seized: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press

TYENDINAGA TOWNSHIP, Ont. – A man from Whitby, Ont., is facing charges after police seized more than 40 kilograms of marijuana in eastern Ontario.

Provincial police say their interaction with the man began on Monday morning when they allege he was speeding on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.

Police say that while speaking with the driver, they saw large garbage bags in the back of his vehicle.

They allege a search of the vehicle turned up 44 kilograms of marijuana in the back seat and the trunk.

The 36-year-old man is now charged with speeding and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is expected to appear in a Napanee court on Tuesday.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2018 The Canadian Press

