Edmonton launches electric autonomous vehicle pilot project

Edmonton’s electronic autonomous vehicle pilot project is being launched on Tuesday.

For three weeks in October and into November, residents can go to three different neighbourhoods across the city to try out the electric autonomous shuttle, also known as ELA.

The shuttle will run in Blatchford from Oct. 9 to 16. It will also operate Oct. 17 to 21 in Chappelle Gardens and Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 in Old Strathcona.

It will be separated from traffic and will have a trained operator who can stop the vehicle when necessary.

The ELA can travel at around 12 km/h, can hold up to 12 people and is fully accessible for people who use wheelchairs.

Those who ride the vehicle during the pilot project can also provide feedback to the city that will be used to learn about future potential operation of the technology.

A similar test was conducted in Calgary in September, where passengers were taken from the Calgary Zoo LRT station to the TELUS Spark Science Centre.

The two cities will share their test results, which Edmonton said will enable additional data evaluation of how the pilot vehicle operates in two different Alberta climates.

The vehicle is manufactured by EasyMile. The company says it has more than 170 incident-free deployments in more than 20 countries.

A media availability is being held late Tuesday morning that will include Mayor Don Iveson and the project team before the project is launched.

