Edmonton councillor sees construction budget as way to test autonomous vehicles

We’re one step closer to seeing autonomous vehicles on Edmonton’s streets. A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning at a Conference Board of Canada event where Pacific Western Transportation will provide an update on how the technology is progressing.

Seeing the technology coming at us from over the horizon, Councillor Andrew Knack said he’ll be promoting in this year’s construction budget debate, the idea of building some six-lane roads.

“We should have four lanes for traffic, and two lanes that today might be used for bus-rapid-transit, but could also be used for autonomous vehicles,” he told reporters.

“I think that’s going to be one of the biggest challenges to overcome: How do autonomous vehicles work on the same roadways with human drivers? And so if you’re building that dedicated road right-of-way, you potentially expedite the ability for these vehicles to be operating.”

A new product dubbed ELA – a 12-person shuttle – will begin testing in Calgary in September. It’ll be taking passengers from the Calgary Zoo LRT station to the TELUS Spark Science Centre. A similar test is planned for October in Edmonton on a route still to be determined.

The go-ahead for on-road testing won’t be a thing here just yet. A spokesman for Transportation Minister Brian Mason said via email the government isn’t at the point to give its approval.

However, Knack remains optimistic.

“I think there’s still a huge opportunity for a northern city that receives a lot of snow to have testing take place on a regular basis.”

Knack also said that he’s heard from the unions that they’re trying to get in front of the technology advancement, and the associated job losses.

“I’ve heard that they understand it’s coming. I don’t know if we’re as prepared as we need to be yet but I do think it’s absolutely on the radar and they recognize that it’s a reality and we can’t simply fight it from happening,” he said. “So if we start the planning work now hopefully things won’t happen overnight where 1,000 people lose their jobs. Can we start transitioning people and thinking about that, so there’s no job loss overall.”