John Goodman: Roseanne Barr is ‘missed’ on ‘The Conners’

John Goodman is truly happy to have the Conner family back on TV, even without Roseanne Barr.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night where the host asked him about doing The Conners after Barr was fired from the Roseanne revival earlier this year over a racist tweet.

“She is missed, definitely,” Goodman said, but explained that he was glad the show was brought back again regardless.

“After that many years, it’s like a family,” he said. “Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream.”

Goodman added that following Barr’s tweet and the Roseanne cancellation, he “crashed for a couple weeks.”

The 66-year-old actor also expressed his thanks to Barr for allowing The Conners to move forward.

“She gave up a lot so that people could work,” he said.