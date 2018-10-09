Nikki Haley resigns as UN ambassador for the United States

United States ambassador for the United Nations Nikki Haley has resigned, and U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted.

Trump and Haley confirmed reports of her resignation during a joint news conference at the White House Tuesday morning.

The president said that Haley had told him six months ago that she wanted to take some time off. Trump said Haley is welcome to rejoin his administration.

“You can have your pick,” Trump said, hinting she could be taking on a different role in the future.

Haley will remain in the role until the end of the year.

The news was first reported by website Axios, and confirmed by CNBC and The New York Times.

The UN ambassador was a senior member of Trump’s administration. She was appointed to the post in November 2016.

Haley is the latest in a long list of senior staff members to leave the Trump administration, including former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who was fired in March.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

— With a file from Reuters