Ontario video gamer charged in Kansas ‘swatting’

A teenager from Picton, Ont., has been charged following an alleged swatting incident in the United States on Monday.

Prince Edward County OPP say they were asked to assist in an investigation regarding a swatting call received by the Gardner Police Department in Kansas. Garnder is a city approximately 51 kilometres south of Kansas City.

OPP describe swatting as a harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service into sending a police response team to another person’s address under a fabricated crisis.

OPP say the investigation revealed the correspondence originated from an internet gaming account belonging to a teenager in Picton, about 35 kilometres south of Belleville.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of public mischief and three counts of uttering threats.

The youth was held for a bail hearing on Monday. His name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.