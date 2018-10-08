What’s open in Winnipeg on holiday Monday?
If you’re celebrating holiday Monday with a day off work, here’s a handy list of some local services and businesses that are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day:
City of Winnipeg
- Recycling, garbage and yard waste collection happen as usual
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed
- All leisure centres are closed
- All swimming pools are closed, with the exception of Margaret Grant Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex
- The Winnipeg Parking Authority is closed
- City golf courses are open from dawn to dusk
Shopping
- CF Polo Park is open at 11 a.m.
- Portage Place is closed
- Kildonan Place is open at 11 a.m.
- Grant Park is open at noon
- St. Vital Centre is open at 11 a.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open at 11 a.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre is open at 11 a.m.
- Most grocery stores are open with regular hours
- The Forks Market is open with regular hours
Canada Post
- No collection or regular delivery of mail
- Post offices are closed, aside from some operating out of franchise locations
