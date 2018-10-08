What’s open in Winnipeg on holiday Monday?

If you’re celebrating holiday Monday with a day off work, here’s a handy list of some local services and businesses that are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day:

City of Winnipeg



Recycling, garbage and yard waste collection happen as usual

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed

All leisure centres are closed

All swimming pools are closed, with the exception of Margaret Grant Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is closed

City golf courses are open from dawn to dusk

Shopping



CF Polo Park is open at 11 a.m.

Portage Place is closed

Kildonan Place is open at 11 a.m.

Grant Park is open at noon

St. Vital Centre is open at 11 a.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open at 11 a.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre is open at 11 a.m.

Most grocery stores are open with regular hours

The Forks Market is open with regular hours

Canada Post

No collection or regular delivery of mail

Post offices are closed, aside from some operating out of franchise locations

