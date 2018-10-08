Thanksgiving
October 8, 2018 11:15 am

What’s open in Winnipeg on holiday Monday?

By Online Journalist  Global News

Most City of Winnipeg facilities are closed for Thanksgiving Monday.

If you’re celebrating holiday Monday with a day off work, here’s a handy list of some local services and businesses that are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day:

City of Winnipeg

  • Recycling, garbage and yard waste collection happen as usual
  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed
  • All leisure centres are closed
  • All swimming pools are closed, with the exception of Margaret Grant Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex
  • The Winnipeg Parking Authority is closed
  • City golf courses are open from dawn to dusk

Shopping

  • CF Polo Park is open at 11 a.m.
  • Portage Place is closed
  • Kildonan Place is open at 11 a.m.
  • Grant Park is open at noon
  • St. Vital Centre is open at 11 a.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open at 11 a.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre is open at 11 a.m.
  • Most grocery stores are open with regular hours
  • The Forks Market is open with regular hours

Canada Post

  • No collection or regular delivery of mail
  • Post offices are closed, aside from some operating out of franchise locations

 

