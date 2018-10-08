Man in life-threatening condition after argument turns physical in downtown London
One man is in hospital and another has been charged following an altercation downtown early Sunday morning.
Police say it was around 1:15 a.m. when two men got into a verbal argument near Talbot Street and King Street.
According to police, the argument turned into a physical altercation, and a 26-year-old London man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim remains in hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
A 28-year-old man, also from London, has been charged with aggravated assault and is expected to appear in court today, officers said.
Police are not releasing the identities of those involved at this time.
Officers encouraged the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times, urging those who see a potentially dangerous situation to speak up.
