Trans Mountain pipeline shut down as precaution after possible leak

Crews from Trans Mountain moved into a Surrey neighbourhood Sunday in response to an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch near the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Workers and heavy equipment descended on the intersection of Douglas and Kalmar Roads.

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment said it was notified as per protocol of a reported gasoline odour in a ditch in Surrey at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry told Global News that “a vac truck is on scene and cleaning up sheens as they are found, currently constrained to ditches with minor sheens and odours present‎.”

Trans Mountain told Global News the pipeline was “shut down as a precautionary measure” and that it has found “no evidence that the source of the product is the pipeline.”

Air monitoring in the area by the corporation revealed no current risk to the public.

The Ministry of Environment said TMX is working with the National Energy Board in a unified command. Ministry officials are monitoring the ongoing investigation.