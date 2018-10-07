Canada
Road closures abound in Montreal over Thanksgiving weekend — and beyond

Montrealers and visitors coming into our fair city during Thanksgiving weekend will be greeted by a sea of orange — and unfortunately, it’s not pumpkins but traffic cones.

Closures abound and detours will have to be planned while major roadwork is ongoing.

Here is a list of closures to help you plan your trip or make your way back home:

Route 138 – Honoré-Mercier bridge 

  • One lane open in each direction until Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m.

Highway 10 (des Cantons-de-l’Est)

  • Closure of the access to Highway 10 eastbound if you’re coming from Route 132 and Marie-Victorin Boulevard (east and west) until Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m.

Highway 15 northbound 

  • Closing of two out of three lanes on Highway 15 northbound between Île des Soeurs and the entrance to Boulevard Gaétan-Laberge — opening Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m
  • Complete closure of Highway 15 northbound between exit 63 – Highway 20 west and the entrance coming from Sherbrooke West — opening Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m
  • Highway 15 north will be closed evenings starting exit 62 – Boulevard De La Vérendrye.

Highway 15 southbound

  • Closure of exit 57-N – Île des Soeurs from Highway 15 southbound until October 15 at 5 a.m.

Turcot interchange –in effect until Tuesday October 9 at 5 a.m. 

  • Ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
  • Ramp from Highway 720 West to Highway 15 North
  • Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 720 East
  • Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Highway 20

  • Highway 20 East closed at the Turcot interchange until Tuesday October 9 at 5 a.m.
  • Closure of exit 63 towards the Mercier Bridge

City closures

  • Notre-Dame street west between Monk boulevard and Côte-Saint-Paul Road — opening Thanksgiving Monday at 5 a.m.
  • Boulevard Gaétan Laberge eastbound between the entrance leading to Highway 15 southbound and HIghway 15 North’s exit 60 — opening Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m.

