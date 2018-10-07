Road closures abound in Montreal over Thanksgiving weekend — and beyond

Montrealers and visitors coming into our fair city during Thanksgiving weekend will be greeted by a sea of orange — and unfortunately, it’s not pumpkins but traffic cones.

Closures abound and detours will have to be planned while major roadwork is ongoing.

READ MORE: Failed inspection forces closure of overpass along Highway 20

Here is a list of closures to help you plan your trip or make your way back home:

Route 138 – Honoré-Mercier bridge

One lane open in each direction until Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m.

Highway 10 (des Cantons-de-l’Est)

Closure of the access to Highway 10 eastbound if you’re coming from Route 132 and Marie-Victorin Boulevard (east and west) until Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m.

Highway 15 northbound

Closing of two out of three lanes on Highway 15 northbound between Île des Soeurs and the entrance to Boulevard Gaétan-Laberge — opening Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m

Complete closure of Highway 15 northbound between exit 63 – Highway 20 west and the entrance coming from Sherbrooke West — opening Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m

Highway 15 north will be closed evenings starting exit 62 – Boulevard De La Vérendrye.

READ MORE: Vaudreuil-Dorion overpass closed following inspection ‘to avoid further damage’

Highway 15 southbound

Closure of exit 57-N – Île des Soeurs from Highway 15 southbound until October 15 at 5 a.m.

Turcot interchange –in effect until Tuesday October 9 at 5 a.m.

Ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Ramp from Highway 720 West to Highway 15 North

Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 720 East

Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

WATCH: Montreal drivers beware: major road closures ahead

Highway 20

Highway 20 East closed at the Turcot interchange until Tuesday October 9 at 5 a.m.

Closure of exit 63 towards the Mercier Bridge

City closures

Notre-Dame street west between Monk boulevard and Côte-Saint-Paul Road — opening Thanksgiving Monday at 5 a.m.

Boulevard Gaétan Laberge eastbound between the entrance leading to Highway 15 southbound and HIghway 15 North’s exit 60 — opening Tuesday, October 9 at 5 a.m.