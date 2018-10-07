Surrey RCMP appeal to public in search for 12-year-old girl missing since Thursday

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jaylin Hoytema was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 7200 block of King George Blvd.

No one has heard from her since, and police say her family is concerned about her health and well-being.

Hoytema is described as Indigenous, 5’5″ and 150 lbs. She has short blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.