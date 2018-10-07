Surrey RCMP appeal to public in search for 12-year-old girl missing since Thursday
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jaylin Hoytema was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 7200 block of King George Blvd.
READ MORE: Surrey RCMP searching for teen last seen nearly a week ago
No one has heard from her since, and police say her family is concerned about her health and well-being.
Hoytema is described as Indigenous, 5’5″ and 150 lbs. She has short blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.
WATCH: RCMP join march for missing and murdered women
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.