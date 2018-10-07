Elderly man dies in hospital nearly two weeks after hit-and-run: police
Toronto police say an elderly man has died in hospital nearly two weeks after an alleged hit-and-run.
Police say the 79-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Police say the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
They say he died in hospital on Saturday.
Police released an image of the vehicle that fled the scene, but they say the suspect still hasn’t be identified.
