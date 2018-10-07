Driver falls asleep, crashes into home in Stoney Creek: police

A 19-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with careless driving after crashing into a house in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Hamilton police Staff Sgt. Greg Jackson says the crash happened at 8:43 a.m. on Sunday when the man was driving eastbound along Highway 8 east of Jones Road.

Jackson says the driver admits he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to go off the road, cross the grass and strike the front porch of a house before ending up in the bushes and against the culvert.

The driver was not injured, and there was no one in the house at the time.

Jackson says this is the second time that particular house has been hit because of its location on a bend in the roadway.

Hamilton city officials were on the scene to assess the damage and ensure conditions were safe for the homeowners.