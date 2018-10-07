20 people die in upstate N.Y. after limo speeds down hill, crashes into tourist spot: police

State police have confirmed 20 people are dead after a vehicle crash in upstate New York’s Schoharie County.

According to the Times Union of Albany, local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders on Saturday at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, which is about 270 kilometres north of New York City. The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf peepers.

One of the vehicles, a limousine, was carrying members of a wedding party, the New York Times said, citing local reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending a team to investigate the crash/.

“NTSB launching go-team today to limo crash near Albany, NY. More details to come,” the agency tweeted Saturday morning.

New York State Police announced the number of fatalities on Sunday morning, but didn’t release the names or provide any specifics, as the victims’ families are still being notified.

A press conference by the NTSB is planned for Sunday afternoon pending an investigation.

ABC reports that the crash took place just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, EST, at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A.

“What we can tell you at this point is that it is a two-vehicle, multi fatalities as a result of this crash,” Capt. Richard O’Brien of the New York State Police told ABC station WTEN Saturday. “The investigation is very preliminary. It’s in its infancy stages.”

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the “horrific” accident.

“As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today. First, we want to thank all of the emergency services that responded. We are so thankful for all of you.

“We will be open for business for tomorrow. We hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us. We also hope you will share your change. We will be collecting donations for our local volunteer emergency services. They are the heroes of our small community,” the statement read.

On Sunday, the store posted a follow-up Facebook update, reminding customers that not only were they open, but that they “could use your hugs.”

Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

–With files from the Associated Press.

More to come.