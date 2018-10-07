NSHA asking for public’s assistance in locating missing patient

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who has gone missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

The NSHA says Marcel David Lawrence, 27, is a risk to himself and others, with that risk increasing the longer he is away from treatment.

The health authority describes Lawrence as a black man who has brown eyes and short, dark hair. He stands six feet tall and weighs 232 pounds.

Lawrence has several tattoos on his face and neck.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie over a red T-shirt, white pants and a pair of red-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Lawrence is asked to contact the police.