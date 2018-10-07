Debris strewn across South Kingsway following hit-and-run collision

Toronto police are investigating after debris was strewn across South Kingsway on Sunday morning following a hit-and-run collision.

Police said they responded to the area of South Kingsway and Ripley Avenue around 8 a.m. after a white truck crashed into a bus shelter, telephone pole and mailbox before fleeing the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and police said it is currently unknown if the driver was impaired at the time.

About an hour and a half after the crash, a Global News cameraman spotted a white pickup truck near Armadale Avenue and South Kingsway, approximately five minutes’ drive from where the crash took place.

The pickup had significant damage to its front end, and the licence plate on the truck matched a plate on the ground at the scene of the collision.

Officers were there speaking to a man who was in the back of a police cruiser.

Police would not yet confirm if someone has been arrested or charged as a result of the incident.