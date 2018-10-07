Canada
October 7, 2018 11:10 am

Pedestrian struck by car in Plateau-Mont-Royal

By Global News

Montreal police responded to a call on Saturday night of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on St-Denis Street.

Global News
A A

A 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on St-Denis Street on Saturday night.

Police received several 911 calls after witnesses saw a car hit a pedestrian at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 Montreal pedestrians hit in 48 hours, prompting calls for better safety measures

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 20-year-old with injuries to his head. Police say he was conscious when transported to hospital and they don’t fear for his life.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian was crossing St-Denis and travelling westbound toward Gilford Street but did not use a pedestrian crossing.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal
Montreal Police
Montreal traffic
Pedestrian accidents Montreal
Pedestrian struck Plateau
Plateau-Mont-Royal
Saint-Denis Street
St-Denis Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News