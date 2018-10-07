Pedestrian struck by car in Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on St-Denis Street on Saturday night.

Police received several 911 calls after witnesses saw a car hit a pedestrian at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 Montreal pedestrians hit in 48 hours, prompting calls for better safety measures

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 20-year-old with injuries to his head. Police say he was conscious when transported to hospital and they don’t fear for his life.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian was crossing St-Denis and travelling westbound toward Gilford Street but did not use a pedestrian crossing.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

Related Outremont tests out 3D crosswalk in hopes of slowing down drivers