2 people seriously injured in Scarborough crash
Two people were injured following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday evening.
Toronto police said the collision happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Kingston and Galloway roads.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they located two people with serious injuries.
Both were transported to a trauma centre.
