Traffic
October 7, 2018 10:54 am

2 people seriously injured in Scarborough crash

By

A damaged motorcycle lies in the road following a serious crash near Kingston and Galloway roads in Scarborough on Saturday.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Two people were injured following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said the collision happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Kingston and Galloway roads.

READ MORE: 3 people dead after crash near Guelph

A damaged pickup truck at the scene of the crash in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located two people with serious injuries.

Both were transported to a trauma centre.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car crash scarborough
Galloway
Kingston
Kingston and Galloway
motorcycle car collision Scarborough
motorcycle crash Scarborough
Scarborough
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News