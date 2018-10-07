‘SNL’ goes into Republican ‘locker room’ to cover Kavanaugh celebrations

Saturday Night Live returned this Saturday by spoofing on Republican senators celebrating the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

CNN reporter Don Lemon was there in the Republican “locker room” to cover the celebration that resembled athletes celebrating after a big win, with senators admitting that Kavanaugh’s nomination put “a lot of pacemakers … to the test.”

The partying featured none other than Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said that “everyone is pumped, from white men over 60 to white men over 70,” in reaction to the Kavanaugh news.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham then appeared in the hoopla, saying “we made a lot of women real worried today,” referring to allegation of sexual assault made against Kavanaugh during the nomination process by Christine Blasey Ford.

Republican Senator Susan Collins was partying it up as well, who swung from a ‘no’ vote for Kavanaugh to a ‘yes’. She admitted she voted for Kavanaugh just to prove that she can “party with big guys,” as a Senator shouted out “That’s our one girl!” to Collins.

Graham though was confident in Kavanaugh being confirmed the entire time, due to “fans” screaming “me too” outside his office, which he took as a sign of support rather than the women’s social movement against sexual assault.

The CNN coverage took a brief detour to show the Democrats reaction, with Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer admitting that they were “blind-sighted” by both Kavanaugh and Ford being white.

The Republicans then sported goggles, referencing typical baseball celebrations during the World Series, and continued to revel in their Supreme Court victory.