Toronto man arrested, charged after allegedly kicking anti-abortion protester

A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking a woman at an anti-abortion rally in Toronto, police say.

Jordan Hunt, 26, turned himself in to police Saturday.

Police allege that Hunt approached a group of anti-abortion protesters on Sunday, Sept. 30 at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Bloor Street West and began to scribble on their signs and clothing with a marker.

When he was confronted by one of the protesters, Hunt kicked her in the shoulder, knocking the phone from her hand, police said.

Video of the incident, shot by anti-abortion protester Marie-Claire Bissonnette, went viral on social media earlier this week.

Following that, he then grabbed a ribbon she was wearing and ripped it off before fleeing, police said.

In that incident, Hunt has been charged with eight counts of assault and seven counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police have also charged Hunt following a second investigation dating back to August.

On Thursday, Aug. 2 at about 12 p.m., police were called to to the area of Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West for reports of an assault at an anti-abortion rally.

Police allege that Hunt approached the group on a bicycle, tried to grab a protester’s sign and then pushed a woman into a pole before fleeing.

In that incident, Hunt has been charged with one count of assault.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall Saturday.