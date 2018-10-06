Mayoral candidates address newcomer issues in first-ever forum Saturday

Newcomers to the country got the chance to press Winnipeg’s mayoral candidates on their concerns.

The Winnipeg Mayoral Candidates Forum on Immigrant/Refugee/Newcomer Issues — the first of its kind — took place Saturday, Oct. 6.

Around 250 people were expected to fill the Hugh John MacDonald School Gym.

The event was hosted by Immigration Partnership Winnipeg with support from nearly 30 other local groups.

Organizers say topics range from employment opportunities, poverty reduction, diversity-expanding initiatives and a variety of other issues.

Most of Winnipeg’s mayoral candidates registered for this month’s election were expected to be there, including the incumbent, Brian Bowman.

Winnipeggers head to the polls October 24th.