Montreal man stabbed after allegedly intervening in alley fight

A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body early Saturday morning after allegedly getting in the middle of a fight.

According to police, the alleged incident took place in a Montreal alley near the corner of Papineau Avenue and Ontario Street.

READ MORE: 4 arrests made in connection with fatal stabbing in downtown Montreal

Officers received a call around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the victim alone at the scene.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital but left a few hours later.

The alley is known to police for drug-related activity.