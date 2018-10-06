Montreal man stabbed after allegedly intervening in alley fight

A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body early Saturday morning after allegedly getting in the middle of a fight.
According to police, the alleged incident took place in a Montreal alley near the corner of Papineau Avenue and Ontario Street.
READ MORE: 4 arrests made in connection with fatal stabbing in downtown Montreal
Officers received a call around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the victim alone at the scene.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital but left a few hours later.
The alley is known to police for drug-related activity.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.