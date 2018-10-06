Crime
Montreal man stabbed after allegedly intervening in alley fight

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Montreal alley after allegedly intervening in a fight.

A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body early Saturday morning after allegedly getting in the middle of a fight.

According to police, the alleged incident took place in a Montreal alley near the corner of Papineau Avenue and Ontario Street.

Officers received a call around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the victim alone at the scene.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital but left a few hours later.

The alley is known to police for drug-related activity.

