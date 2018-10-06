Woman dead, another injured after 2 separate Toronto collisions

One woman is dead and another is injured following two separate collisions in Toronto on Saturday morning.

The first collision happened just after 6 a.m. at Greenlaw Avenue and Rosemount Avenue near St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police said a woman in her 60s struck a parked vehicle while driving.

Authorities arrived on the scene and found the woman without vital signs. Toronto EMS said paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

The collision may have been the result of a medical incident but that has not been confirmed, police said.

The second collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road.

A female pedestrian was struck and suffered a possible head injury. She was rushed to hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

The driver remained on the scene, and roads are closed in the area as police investigate.