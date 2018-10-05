Nanaimo homeless campers occupy vacant school, declare ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

There’s been a new twist in the saga of a controversial homeless camp in Nanaimo.

Campers from the “Discontent City” homeless camp have broken into the vacant Rutherford Elementary School, and announced their intention to squat in the facility.

The elementary school is vacant. It was closed at the end of the last school year, after the district voted to shutter it back in 2015.

Discontent City campers were served with a BC Supreme Court injunction last month, and given three weeks to vacate their camp by the Nanaimo waterfront. The deadline on that injunction is Saturday, Oct. 12.

Campers had been at the Discontent City site for about five months, in an occupation that led to several heated confrontations with local residents.

In a media release, the campers dubbed the occupation the “Schoolhouse Squat,” and announced it would be home to several hundred homeless people “displaced by a brutal and unjust displacement order won by the City of Nanaimo from the Supreme Court of British Columbia.”

“It is resistance against Canada’s collective punishment to homeless people who organize and fight back. We are resisting the death sentence dealt to our most vulnerable homeless friends by Judge Skolrod’s order to displace over 300 people to nowhere,” reads the release.

Demonstrators say the city has offered up fewer than 70 shelter beds for the evicted campers, and that the rest are expected to camp in parks by night and pack up their belongings every morning.

Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay said the school is not on city property, but that he was not happy to see the move.

“We’re certainly disappointed that they have made a decision now to violate other private property,” McKay said.

McKay said the province has announced 170 units of temporary modular housing for the city, along with funding for rent supplements for 50 people.

Nanimo RCMP said it is aware of the squat action, and that it has deployed officers to the scene to assess the situation.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District, which owns the school, could not be immediately reached for comment.