Kelowna businesses upset with possible evictions because of proposed neighbourhood development

The latest plan for Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark neighbourhood could mean some businesses would have to find a new location.

City administration suggested realigning Sutherland Avenue so it runs from Burtch to Spall.

But that could mean bulldozing businesses in the way.

Property owner Lambert Schmalz is upset with the current plan.

“We have tenants here that we’ve had since 1974,” he said.

“We kick 350 people out of a place to work. Who are we doing it nice for? And what are we doing to those people who pay taxes for years and years?”

READ MORE: Construction underway for fully off-the-grid commercial development in Kelowna

Schmalz also said he wasn’t adequately consulted as a land owner in the area.

“They engaged with everybody except for land owners who would be most affected,” he said, although he acknowledged he had been to some meetings.

Darryl Borsato, president of Quick Grow Kelowna Garden Centre, wants the city to develop the area but doesn’t think his business should have to move because of it.

“We’re a very location-centric business,” he said. “We’ve been here for 13 years. Our customers know where we are. We love the location because it’s not on the highway, but it’s close enough that we’re still very central.”

READ MORE: Brisk business as One Water Street development launches sales on second tower in downtown Kelowna

Nearby business owner Chris Collins also doesn’t want to lose his location.

“It has onsite parking, and our clientele identify us in this location. The other businesses in the area are great, and we support them, so we would miss out on all those things,” he said.

“But there are pros and cons of each. If we have an opportunity to find an alternate location for our business, and it makes sense, and it’s for the greater good and the city and population benefits, that could be a really great thing,” he added.

READ MORE: New construction in Kelowna strictly for rentals

City administration declined an interview. It spent a year and a half working on the plan, but said it doesn’t want to be seen as endorsing the proposal as an election campaign is underway.

City council deferred its decision on the future of the area, not wanting to make a decision before a newly elected council comes in.

READ MORE: Basran loves Capri-Landmark densification idea, but city staff told to re-examine plan

It did ask administration to reconsider some of its suggestions, such as the transportation network and parks.

The plan is projected to cost approximately $96 million over roughly 20 years.