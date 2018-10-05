UPDATE: Overwhelmed with cats, Penticton SPCA temporarily closes its doors

UPDATE:

The Penticton branch of the B.C. SPCA says it is temporarily closing its doors to the public after taking in 46 more surrendered cats and kittens.

The massive cat intake has forced the temporary closure of the Penticton @BC_SPCA as the shelter deals with an additional 46 cats that came in after a massive hoarding case came to light. Manager Carolyn Hawkins explains. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/VAMNuesTAu — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 5, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two weeks after the Penticton SPCA was flooded with 65 cats that were surrendered by an area home owner in late September, that number has ballooned after another massive intake of felines.

“A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, at a location in the 3600 block of Airport Road in Penticton,” said Marcie Moriarty, the B.C. SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer.

Penticton @BC_SPCA manager Carolyn Hawkins describes the poor condition of the 46 cats that were surrendered to the shelter in a cat hoarding case…that brings the total to 111 cats that came from one home. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/JeGwbW4Zgx — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 5, 2018

On September 20th, approximately 20 felines were surrendered by “an individual who clearly was overwhelmed with the number of cats in her care,” with another 40-plus being surrendered the next day. On Friday, the B.C. SPCA said that number rose with the addition of another 46 cats and kittens.

“This has placed an enormous strain on the resources of our Penticton branch and on other branches helping to provide veterinary care and shelter for them,” said Moriarty.

The B.C. SPCA added that in addition to individual medical care, the incoming cats and kittens require spay and neuter surgeries, which will cost thousands of dollars.

46 more cats surrendered to the @BC_SPCA in Penticton. That brings the total to 111 felines that have ended up at the shelter from one home! More details to come on this cat hoarding case. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/uW8ZpukvC6 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 5, 2018

Moriarty notes that large intakes of cats are also taking place in other locations, including Salmon Arm, where at least 29 cats were taken into care earlier this week from one owner.

“This is always a busy time of year for cats and kittens in our shelters, but this year we are in a situation where our branches right across B.C. are at maximum capacity for cats, with waiting lists,” she said. “We are in urgent need of donations to help off-set the extra medical and sheltering costs, and we encourage anyone who is thinking about adopting a cat to please consider one of the wonderful cats and kittens in our care.”

For more information, visit spca.bc.ca/emergencyalert or visit your local SPCA shelter. To view adoptable animals, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.