Blairmore physician found guilty of unprofessional conduct

Dr. Johann Maritz, a family physician in Blairmore, Alta., has been found guilty of four charges of unprofessional conduct and is facing disciplinary action after admitting to having multiple sexual interactions with female patients.

The first charge stems from 2000, when Maritz engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient.

After being issued a continuing care contract — which can be used to place personal or practice restrictions on a physician — from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), Maritz then became sexually involved with a second patient between 2003 and 2015, breaching this contract.

READ MORE: Halifax-based Buddhist leader accused of sexual misconduct denies new allegations

Maritz was also convicted of failing to disclose the second relationship with either the CPSA or his therapist.

A spokesperson for the CPSA said understanding the repercussions of these violations should be taken seriously by all medical professionals.

“Serious cases of sexual misconduct are rare, so it’s not going to happen very often, but it’s important for physicians to know there’s a real line,” Steve Buick said.

Maritz was also found guilty in a 2016 incident that involved him assessing and prescribing medication against his practice restrictions.

In light of the conviction, Maritz now faces several restrictions to his licence, including to only see male patients for the next three years. Maritz must also inform all patients of his practising restrictions and must employ a mature practising physician who will report back to a CPSA complaints director to ensure he complies with these restrictions.

Finally, Maritz must pay more than $100,000 for the fees associated with the investigation and hearing.

READ MORE: Peterborough physician accused of professional misconduct, faces discipline hearing

However, the CPSA feels that doesn’t go far enough and said it is planning an appeal to have Maritz’s medical licence taken away altogether.

“We’re going to continue to seek the revocation of this physician’s licence,” Buick.

“We think it’s just the right thing to do, that in a case like this of serious sexual misconduct, our position going forward is that the physician cannot continue to practise.”

A date for the appeal hearing is yet to be determined.