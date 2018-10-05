Bisons bump up to 3rd place in standings thanks to technicality

The University of Manitoba Bisons football team has improved its 2018 record to 3-2 due to ineligible opposing player.

An ineligible player on the University of Regina Rams has led to the Canada West conference stripping three wins from that team, including a Sept. 29 32-31 overtime win against the Bisons, which has now been officially changed to a 1-0 win for the U of M.

As per the conference’s regulations, all wins by a team with an ineligible player are automatically considered forfeit, and changed to a 1-0 win for the opponents.

Although Canada West didn’t indicate what, specifically, made the student athlete ineligible, they attributed it to an oversight during Regina’s intake process over the summer.

Regina’s forfeiture pushes Manitoba into third place in the standings with six points.

