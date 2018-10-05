Canada
Saskatoon golf season coming to a close

Here’s a look at when public golf courses in the Saskatoon area intend to close before the snow flies.

Golfers don’t have much time left to hit the links before Saskatoon golf courses close for the 2018 season.

Here’s a look at how much time golfers have left to get in their final rounds before the snow flies.

Dakota Dune Golf Links

  • Closing its 18 holes on Oct. 14.

Greenbryre Golf and Country Club

  • No date set for closing its 12 holes.

Holiday Park Golf Course

  • Executive nine will close Oct. 9;
  • Regular course back nine will close Oct. 22;
  • Regular course front nine will close Oct. 29; and
  • Driving range will close Oct. 29.

Moon Lake Golf and Country Club

  • No date set for closing its 27 holes.

Silverwood Golf Course

  • River nine (formerly known as the back nine) will close Oct. 9;
  • Lake nine (formerly known as the front nine) will close Oct. 15; and
  • Driving range will close Oct. 15.

The Legends Golf Club

  • Closing its 18 holes on Oct. 21.

The Willows Golf and Country Club

  • Closing its 27 holes on Oct. 21.

Wildwood Golf Course

  • Back nine will close Oct. 22; and
  • Front nine will close Oct. 29.

All dates are tentative and dependent on weather conditions. Golfers are advised to call ahead to check playing conditions.

