Weather
October 4, 2018 1:40 pm
Updated: October 4, 2018 2:23 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: slightly warmer Thanksgiving weekend

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A slightly warmer Thanksgiving long weekend is in Saskatoon's weather forecast.

A A

A slightly warmer Thanksgiving long weekend is on the way.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Prince Albert plunged back to -12 Thursday morning, but a deck of clouds kept Saskatoon a bit milder with temperatures only falling back to -5 degrees to start the day.

Clouds thickened up during the morning as we rose up above freezing before noon.

Those clouds stick around through the afternoon as we climb up to an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

Thursday Night

Mostly to partly cloudy skies stick around through the night as we cool back into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Friday

-8 is what it’ll feel like Friday morning with wind chill as a few clouds linger early in the day before some sunny breaks become increasingly dominant during the day.

Temperatures should hop up into mid-single digits by noon before shooting up toward upper single digits during the afternoon with a breezy west-southwesterly wind kicking in.

A low pressure system passing by to the north and south of Saskatoon will kick up some snow.

SkyTracker Weather

Thanksgiving Long Weekend

Mostly sunny skies starts the Thanksgiving long weekend on Saturday before a few clouds roll in later in the day as we climb up to an afternoon high around 7 degrees.

Another wave of clouds moves in on Sunday with a chance of afternoon flurries sliding through as we warm up to a daytime high in mid-to-upper single digits once again.

An upper trough lingers over the area this long weekend keeping conditions cool and unsettled.

SkyTracker Weather

Thanksgiving Day on Monday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries and an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

Work Week Outlook

Even cooler air filters in for the short work week following the long weekend with daytime highs dropping into the 2 to 3 degree range under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Oct. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo of a snowy sunflower was taken by Kathleen Schlosser in Humboldt:

The Oct. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo of a snowy sunflower was taken by Kathleen Schlosser in Humboldt.

Kathleen Schlosser / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cloud
Cold Weather
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
Sunshine
Wind Chill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News