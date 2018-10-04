Saskatoon weather outlook: slightly warmer Thanksgiving weekend

A slightly warmer Thanksgiving long weekend is on the way.
Saskatoon Forecast
Thursday
Prince Albert plunged back to -12 Thursday morning, but a deck of clouds kept Saskatoon a bit milder with temperatures only falling back to -5 degrees to start the day.
Clouds thickened up during the morning as we rose up above freezing before noon.
Those clouds stick around through the afternoon as we climb up to an afternoon high in mid-single digits.
Thursday Night
Mostly to partly cloudy skies stick around through the night as we cool back into mid-minus single digits overnight.
Friday
-8 is what it’ll feel like Friday morning with wind chill as a few clouds linger early in the day before some sunny breaks become increasingly dominant during the day.
Temperatures should hop up into mid-single digits by noon before shooting up toward upper single digits during the afternoon with a breezy west-southwesterly wind kicking in.
Thanksgiving Long Weekend
Mostly sunny skies starts the Thanksgiving long weekend on Saturday before a few clouds roll in later in the day as we climb up to an afternoon high around 7 degrees.
Another wave of clouds moves in on Sunday with a chance of afternoon flurries sliding through as we warm up to a daytime high in mid-to-upper single digits once again.
Thanksgiving Day on Monday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries and an afternoon high in mid-single digits.
Work Week Outlook
Even cooler air filters in for the short work week following the long weekend with daytime highs dropping into the 2 to 3 degree range under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The Oct. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo of a snowy sunflower was taken by Kathleen Schlosser in Humboldt:
