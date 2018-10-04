Saskatoon weather outlook: slightly warmer Thanksgiving weekend

A slightly warmer Thanksgiving long weekend is on the way.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Prince Albert plunged back to -12 Thursday morning, but a deck of clouds kept Saskatoon a bit milder with temperatures only falling back to -5 degrees to start the day.

Clouds thickened up during the morning as we rose up above freezing before noon.

Prince Albert plunged back to -12 degrees this morning! Clouds kept Saskatoon a bit milder today, only dipping back to -5 to start the day https://t.co/3GRVsOzY6h #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/FlyzeBaBKm — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 4, 2018

Those clouds stick around through the afternoon as we climb up to an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

Thursday Night

Mostly to partly cloudy skies stick around through the night as we cool back into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Friday

-8 is what it’ll feel like Friday morning with wind chill as a few clouds linger early in the day before some sunny breaks become increasingly dominant during the day.

Temperatures should hop up into mid-single digits by noon before shooting up toward upper single digits during the afternoon with a breezy west-southwesterly wind kicking in.

Thanksgiving Long Weekend

Mostly sunny skies starts the Thanksgiving long weekend on Saturday before a few clouds roll in later in the day as we climb up to an afternoon high around 7 degrees.

Another wave of clouds moves in on Sunday with a chance of afternoon flurries sliding through as we warm up to a daytime high in mid-to-upper single digits once again.

Thanksgiving Day on Monday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries and an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

Work Week Outlook

Even cooler air filters in for the short work week following the long weekend with daytime highs dropping into the 2 to 3 degree range under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The Oct. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo of a snowy sunflower was taken by Kathleen Schlosser in Humboldt:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.