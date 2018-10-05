Second arrest in downtown Peterborough mugging

A second arrest has been made in connection to a mugging in downtown Peterborough in September.

On Thursday, police attended a residence where a second man was arrested and charged.

Michah Isaiah Telford, 19, of Marina Boulevard, is charged with robbery with a weapon. He was held in custody and appeared in court Thursday.

His arrest stems from an alleged armed robbery on Sept. 1 on George Street. Police say just before 1 a.m. two men brandishing weapons grabbed a man and took his wallet, removed the cash and handed the empty wall back to the victim.

Police say the suspects fled and then met up with a group of individuals.

Police say surveillance images released Monday helped them identify suspects in the incident.

On Wednesday they arrested Riley Gavin Richards, 18, of McDonnel Street, and charged him with robbery with a weapon.