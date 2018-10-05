Crime
Man pepper-sprayed, stabbed in the back in northeast Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

A man is recovering from minor injuries after being pepper-sprayed and then stabbed in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood, police said.

Police said the call came in at around 3:05 a.m. Friday for reports of a robbery on Martindale Blvd. N.E.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the back, possibly with his own ceremonial dagger.

Two suspects fled on foot, police said.

A woman was robbed a short time before and police are trying to figure out if the two incidents are connected.

