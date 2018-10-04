B.C. woman threatened with loss of insurance after son with autism damages family home

The mother of a West Vancouver boy with autism is speaking out after her insurance provider told her it was cancelling her policy.

Angela says her teenage son had a meltdown and did about $4,500 worth of damage to her home.

Westland Insurance offered to cover the cost, as she’d only had one minor claim over her 20 years with them.

READ MORE: ‘It means so much’: Lethbridge boy with autism soothed by trips to car wash

But the company then began questioning her about her child’s health. Then, this week, it announced it was dumping her as a client.

“[They] asked what I was doing to ensure it wouldn’t happen again, had it happened before,” she said.

WATCH: PALS school for children on autism spectrum

“[Then they said] I had 30 days to find new insurance. And they would be sending me a registered letter in the mail.”

The incident is deeply concerning to Disability Alliance B.C.

“Certainly it looks really troubling. We’re concerned that there could be discriminatory aspects to this decision,” said advocacy access director Sam Turcott.

READ MORE: A baby’s response to peek-a-boo could hold clues to autism — here’s how

Westland Insurance initially agreed to an interview with Global News. Then they backed out and contacted Angela.

“They told me I would not be cancelled, but they would have to discus further about mitigating circumstances that caused the claim,” she said on Friday.

The mother of two is relieved her insurance isn’t cancelled, but she questions how she’ll be treated in the future and worries how insurance companies treat others with disabilities.

“It’s a little bit outrageous that they look at conditions your children may or may not have, and that’s going to determine whether you’re insurable or not insurable for your house contents.”