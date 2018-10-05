Canada
October 5, 2018 7:27 am

Townships bidding farewell to paper ballots as voting goes digital

By Videographer  Global News

Selwyn Township is one of several Townships in Peterborough County opting to forgo the traditional paper ballot this municipal election.

CHEX TV/Peterborough
A A

In just a few days voters across Peterborough County will be able to cast their ballots in the municipal election, one click at a time.

Angela Chittick, the clerk for Selwyn Township, said Selwyn was one of eight Peterborough County townships embracing the paperless ballot this election.

“You can vote online or you can vote over the telephone,” Chittick said.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Changes to Municipal Elections Act to affect upcoming Peterborough election campaign

In previous years, most municipalities like Selwyn Township used mail-in ballots, packages sent out and mailed back by voters once filled in. It’s a tried and true method, but Chittick says it’s also expensive and time consuming. The new system will allow townships to get their results within a half hour of polls closing.

Chittick said the new system is also easier for voters.

“We have a lot of voters who own property in our township, but don’t necessarily live here. But to have to drive to a poll, that is a difficulty for them,” she said.

Internet voting isn’t new, and some municipalities, like the City of Peterborough, used it in the last municipal election. But Chittick said she’s aware that not everyone has a computer, and some may not feel comfortable using one to vote.

READ MORE: City of Peterborough finalizes details for municipal election

She said the township will have computers set up in its offices beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., with staff on hand to aid anyone who needs it.

“We want you to vote. We’re here to help,” she said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ballot
Computer
computer voting
Election 2018
Municipal Election
paperless voting
Peterborough County
Selwyn Township
telephone voting
Vote
Voting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News