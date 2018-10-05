Townships bidding farewell to paper ballots as voting goes digital

In just a few days voters across Peterborough County will be able to cast their ballots in the municipal election, one click at a time.

Angela Chittick, the clerk for Selwyn Township, said Selwyn was one of eight Peterborough County townships embracing the paperless ballot this election.

“You can vote online or you can vote over the telephone,” Chittick said.

READ MORE: Changes to Municipal Elections Act to affect upcoming Peterborough election campaign

In previous years, most municipalities like Selwyn Township used mail-in ballots, packages sent out and mailed back by voters once filled in. It’s a tried and true method, but Chittick says it’s also expensive and time consuming. The new system will allow townships to get their results within a half hour of polls closing.

Chittick said the new system is also easier for voters.

“We have a lot of voters who own property in our township, but don’t necessarily live here. But to have to drive to a poll, that is a difficulty for them,” she said.

Internet voting isn’t new, and some municipalities, like the City of Peterborough, used it in the last municipal election. But Chittick said she’s aware that not everyone has a computer, and some may not feel comfortable using one to vote.

READ MORE: City of Peterborough finalizes details for municipal election

She said the township will have computers set up in its offices beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., with staff on hand to aid anyone who needs it.

“We want you to vote. We’re here to help,” she said.