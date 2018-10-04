5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
1- Fort Langley Cranberry Festival
October 6
Fort Langley Community Hall
FortLangley.com
2- Salmon Science Expo
October 6 12PM-4PM
Gulf of Georgia Cannery, Steveston
Gulfofgeorgiacannery.org
3- Oktoberfest Vancouver
October 5 8PM
Vancouver Alpen Club
Vacbc.ca
4- Vancouver International Improv Festival
October 10-13
Granville Island
Vancouverimprovfest.com
5- Harvest Pumpkin Festival
October 6 9AM-3PM
IPE Grounds, Armstrong
Aschamber.com
