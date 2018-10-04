5 Things To Do

October 4, 2018 6:44 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, October 4, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Fort Langley Cranberry Festival, Oktoberfest, and the Harvest Pumpkin Festival in Armstrong

1- Fort Langley Cranberry Festival
October 6
Fort Langley Community Hall
FortLangley.com

2- Salmon Science Expo
October 6 12PM-4PM
Gulf of Georgia Cannery, Steveston
Gulfofgeorgiacannery.org

3- Oktoberfest Vancouver
October 5 8PM
Vancouver Alpen Club
Vacbc.ca

4- Vancouver International Improv Festival
October 10-13
Granville Island
Vancouverimprovfest.com

5- Harvest Pumpkin Festival
October 6 9AM-3PM
IPE Grounds, Armstrong
Aschamber.com

