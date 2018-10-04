Hamilton boxer to represent Canada at Summer Youth Olympic Games

It’s an event that not a lot of people know about.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, between Oct. 6 and 18.

LISTEN: Boxer Spencer Wilcox on attending the Summer Youth Olympic Games

View link »

The athletes vary in age from 14 to 18. There’s a total of 206 nations, with 3,998 athletes participating.

One of those athletes is Hamilton boxer Spencer Wilcox, who leaves on Friday for Argentina.

The 18 year-old trains at the Steeltown Boxing club in Hamilton.

Wilcox boxes in the 60 kg (132 pound) category.

He was notified Thursday that he’d be representing Canada.

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the first boxing events start Oct. 14.