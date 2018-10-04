Hamilton Police seek lone suspect in medication robbery

Hamilton Police are trying to identify a suspect linked to a robbery at Family pharmacy in Stoney Creek.
Police say around 4 p.m. Monday, a lone suspect entered the Queenston Road location and demanded medications from staff.
READ: Hamilton Police recover $35K in stolen property
An unknown quantity was taken from a safe before the suspect fled.
They are described as a white male between 25 and 32 years old with short blonde hair and a small amount of dark facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.