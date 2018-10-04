Hamilton Police seek lone suspect in medication robbery

Hamilton Police are trying to identify a suspect linked to a robbery at Family pharmacy in Stoney Creek.

Police say around 4 p.m. Monday, a lone suspect entered the Queenston Road location and demanded medications from staff.

An unknown quantity was taken from a safe before the suspect fled.

They are described as a white male between 25 and 32 years old with short blonde hair and a small amount of dark facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.