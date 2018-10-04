Canada
October 4, 2018 2:52 pm

Hamilton Police seek lone suspect in medication robbery

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton Police are trying to identify a suspect linked to a robbery at Family pharmacy in Stoney Creek.

Police say around 4 p.m. Monday, a lone suspect entered the Queenston Road location and demanded medications from staff.

READ: Hamilton Police recover $35K in stolen property

An unknown quantity was taken from a safe before the suspect fled.

They are described as a white male between 25 and 32 years old with short blonde hair and a small amount of dark facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Family Pharmacy
Hamilton
Medication
Police
Stoney Creek
Surveillance Video
Suspect
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News