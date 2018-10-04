Canada
Hamilton Police recover $35K in stolen property

Sara Cain

Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista displays 35K in stolen property

An investigation into a string of break and enters across Hamilton has lead to the recovery of more than $35,000 in stolen property.

The haul of goods is wide-ranging from brand new lawnmowers and tires, some of which are studded, to Firestone service pins and a King George efficiency medal.

Christmas decorations, jewelry, tools, bicycles and a handful of motorcycles have also been seized.

Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista says property theft is a crime of opportunity. Tires, lawnmowers and a snowblower may have been taken from a storage unit or a trailer at a Canadian Tire, he said.

“Some of it is stolen to order. If you have customers that you know, [saying] ‘Oh I need this, I need this.'”

Evangelista says the items were found in a pick-up truck, a storage locker in East Hamilton and a residence.

Shawn Hunt, 33, and Lindsay Oak, 32, both from Smithville, face numerous charges, including possession of stolen property and possession of an unauthorized firearm.

Evangelista says the pair are known to police for what he calls similar occurrences.

The investigation remains on-going and more charges could be laid, according to police.

Anyone who believes their property could be involved is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

Recovered Prop Twitter
43258755_176254753294420_984197300681179136_n
43129112_507109079763747_8921581491171885056_n
43146503_687532094955039_5208514798433599488_n

 

