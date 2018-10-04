Canada
October 4, 2018 2:27 pm

Plateau restaurant says borough is forcing them to take down unique facade

Khyber Pass restaurant in the Plateau-Mont-Royal features a unique wooden facade. Thursday October 4, 2018.

The purposefully crooked wooden beams that cover the exterior of Afghan restaurant Khyber Pass are its trademark, but now they may soon be gone.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant posted the borough is asking them to remove the quirky facade “because it’s not contemporary enough and to the taste of borough officials.”

“Come and see it while you can,” the restaurant wrote in the post.

Khyber Pass has been a staple of the Plateau–Mont-Royal borough for years.

Located on Duluth Street, it was the site of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau’s first date.

Hundreds of comments have poured in on social media supporting the business.

More to come.

