Western runs away with a win over the Windsor Lancers

The Western Mustangs rung up 493 yards rushing under the lights of TD Stadium on Thursday in a 66-14 victory over the Windsor Lancers.

The Western Mustangs had all of the yards and all of the points that they needed by the end of the first half and held many of their first string players out of the game from there.

The Lancers had no answer for Cedric Joseph who carried the ball 17 times for an astounding 355 yards in the opening half alone. He was 40 yards shy of the USports record at the point, but the Mustangs elected to have him call it a night from there. Joseph averaged 20.9 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. One run went for 90 yards and a score to begin the second quarter.

In all, the Mustangs had 786 total yards of offence as they improved their OUA best record to 6-0.

Even with their booming night on the ground, the Mustangs actually began the game with two air strikes from Chris Merchant to Harry McMaster. The first went for 24 yards and the second for 69. Merchant ended the game 15-for-18 for 263 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. One of those picks helped to set up a Windsor score. The Lancers recorded their only other points on a 42-yard fumble recovery and return for a TD by Daniel Metcalfe.

The Western defence was its own wrecking ball, recording five sacks, 11 tackles for losses and terrorizing Windsor quarterback Sam Girard when given the opportunity. He only attempted eight passes through the entire night. The Lancers had just 64 yards passing, but managed to rush for 133.

Mustang kicker Marc Liegghio made all four field goals that he attempted and all seven extra points. He also averaged 43 yards per punt.

Western forced the Lancers to punt the ball 10 times in the game and dropped Windsor’s record this season to 1-5.

After the fireworks by Western on the field, actual fireworks were set off at the end of the game.

In another Thursday night game, the Ottawa U Gee-Gees improved to 5-1 with a 54-21 win over the U of T in Toronto. The Varsity Blues remain the OUA’s only winless team.

It just so happens that the Mustangs will head for Ottawa for their next game and meet the Gee-Gees on Oct. 13.

Western will be back to complete their regular season schedule at home against the Laurier Golden Hawks on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at TD Stadium.