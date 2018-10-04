Candiac launches self-driving bus

The city of Candiac has launched a one-year pilot project to operate a self-driving bus that is fully electric.

It’ll operate along a two-kilometre route on Montcalm Boulevard North between the Exo bus terminal and Marie-Victorin Boulevard, with stops along the route.

The bus carries 15 passengers and the service is free.

This is the first time such a service is being offered in Canada and according to city officials, it is safe.

Operators program the route into the bus’ computer which communicates with sensors installed along the route at stop signs, bus stops and intersections to tell it where to stop.

If obstacles cross its path, it is programmed to stop.

It’ll travel at a maximum speed of 25 kilometres an hour but is programmed to slow down if there are slower users, like cyclists, in the way.

An operator will be on board at all times in case of emergencies.

