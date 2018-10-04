Connie Chung reveals 50-year-old sexual assault in letter to Christine Blasey Ford

Connie Chung, television news anchor and journalist, said she was sexually assaulted about 50 years ago by her family doctor.

In an opinion article on the Washington Post, she detailed the assault in a letter to Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

“I, too, was sexually assaulted — not 36 years ago but about 50 years ago,” Chung wrote.

She explained that when she went to her doctor at the age of 22 asking for birth control, her doctor penetrated her with his fingers before kissing her on the mouth.

“Christine, I, too, am terrified as I reveal this publicly,” Chung said.

As U.S. Democrats and Republicans review an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh women — including Chung — have been coming forward to express support for his accuser.

Christine Blasey Ford testified at a Senate committee hearing last week that Kavanaugh held her down, groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a high school party.

Her testimony, while calm and collected, was criticized by many, including U.S. President Donald Trump, for not having corroborating evidence or not remembering specific details.

But Chung said she understands why Ford doesn’t remember things like what street the house party was located on.

“I am writing to you because I know that exact dates, exact years are insignificant. We remember exactly what happened to us and who did it to us,” she wrote, in a letter to Ford published in The Washington Post.

People have also questioned why Ford didn’t come forward before now; Chung also addressed that topic.

“At the time, I think I may have told one of my sisters. I certainly did not tell my parents. I did not report him to authorities,” Chung wrote. “It never crossed my mind to protect other women. Please understand, I was actually embarrassed about my sexual naivete. I was in my 20s and knew nothing about sex. All I wanted to do was bury the incident in my mind and protect my family.

“I wish I could forget this truthful event, but I cannot because it is the truth.

“Bravo, Christine, for telling the truth.”

But Chung isn’t the only woman to come forward with her own story after Ford’s powerful testimony.

As Ford answered questions last Thursday, CSPAN received a number of calls from women detailing their own assaults.

“I’m a 76-year-old woman who was sexually molested in second grade. This brings back so much pain,” one woman said, according to Time.com. “You will never forget it. You get confused and you don’t understand it but you never forget what happened to you.”

On Sept. 21, a week before Ford’s testimony, former president Ronald Regan’s daughter Patti Davis came forward with her story of sexual assault.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that for more than 30 years, Christine Blasey Ford didn’t talk about the assault she remembers,” Davis said in an opinion piece, after detailing how a male executive forced himself on her during a supposed business meeting.

Top Chef TV host Padma Lakshmi penned a piece in The New York Times this week titled, “I Was Raped at 16 and I Kept Silent.”

“I didn’t report it. Not to my mother, not to my friends and certainly not to the police. At first I was in shock,” she wrote.

Using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, several people shared their reasons — many which ranged from fear, shame, disgust and denial.

Paulette Senior, CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation, told Global News there are a myriad of difficult emotions involved in coming forward.

Meaghan Peckham, a Toronto-based therapist, explained that coming forward or staying silent are personal choices.

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on whether to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Friday.

— with files from Global’s Maham Abedi