Bill Kelly: The politics of a carbon tax

As the Trudeau Liberals look down to road to next year’s election, they must be gratified that they have a couple of wins under their belt this week.

A huge, private sector investment in the LNG pipeline project will get shovels in the ground and may buy a little voter goodwill in British Columbia.

And, of course, there’s the USMCA trade deal, which will likely be ratified, warts and all, in the next few months.

But the good news is tempered by the mounting resistance to the government’s controversial carbon tax plan.

Manitoba is the latest province to opt out, joining Saskatchewan and Ontario in thumbing their nose at the plan, and that has to be disconcerting to a government staring at an election.

The Conservatives paint the carbon tax as a burdensome tax on farmers and businesses, that will drive up prices, without, of course, factoring in the proposed rebates in the plan.

The Liberals tout a recent report that suggests that the rebates actually exceed any initial costs.

As usual, both theories are full of half-truths and a healthy dose of bombast to play to their political base.

The question is, which version of the political spin will the vast majority of non-committed voters buy into?

The answer to that question could very well determine who forms the next government.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML