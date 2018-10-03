Good Shepherd needs help stocking the shelves

Hamilton’s Good Shepherd Centre is putting out a call for help.

Alan Whittle, director of community and government relations, says the centre has seen a 20 per cent increase in demand for its food bank this year and needs help to restock the shelves ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

He stresses that the food bank is in need of frozen and canned protein like chicken, fish, lentils, peanut butter and Halal meats.

The Good Shepherd is preparing to serve its annual Thanksgiving dinner from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, at its centre on Mary Street.

More than 400 people are expected to attend. The guests are treated to a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, served by volunteers and staff.

Carmen Salciccioli, Good Shepherd Centre’s program director, stresses that “Hamilton’s lower city has a 24 per cent poverty rate and food insecurity is a major concern for our community.”