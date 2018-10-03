Prince Albert Immigration Hall designated Provincial Heritage Property

The last remaining building in Saskatchewan linked to immigration during the 1920s is now a Provincial Heritage Property.

The Prince Albert Immigration Hall, which opened in 1929, was one of 34 immigration halls built in Saskatchewan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“This building reflects the important role that government played in helping newcomers get established in the province,” Gene Makowsky, Saskatchewan’s parks, culture and sport minister, said in a statement.

“By designating this property, the story of the province’s settlement and growth can be more fully told and illustrated for present and future generations.”

The building was used as an immigration hall until 1938 when it was converted into government offices, and in 1995, it became the Indian-Métis Friendship Centre.

It was purchased in 2008 by the Prince Albert YWCA, who nominated the building for the designation.

“The YWCA values the historical importance of this building and was proud to nominate it for provincial heritage property designation,” said Donna Brooks, the CEO of the Prince Albert YWCA.

“The YWCA recognizes that the building stands as a landmark to our shared heritage and a symbol of our community’s welcoming of new immigrants and helping persons in need – past, present and future.”

To qualify as a Provincial Heritage Property, a property or site must be associated with an important aspect to Saskatchewan’s history, be of outstanding provincial significance, and retain physical features conveying its heritage value.

There are now over 50 provincially-designated properties in Saskatchewan.